How to get rid of mold in the house: vinegar and tea tree oil will help

UAportal will tell you about effective and natural remedies that will help fight mold to keep your home clean. Say goodbye to mold with simple folk recipes that are easy to use.

Vinegar and baking soda

Mix equal parts vinegar and water in a spray bottle and spray the solution on the affected areas. After a few minutes, apply the baking soda and water paste with a sponge or brush. Let it dry before scrubbing and rinsing the area with water.

Tea tree oil

Mix tea tree oil with water in a spray bottle and spray the solution directly onto the moldy surfaces. Leave on for several hours or overnight, and then scrub off the mold and residue. Take precautions by ensuring proper ventilation and wearing gloves.

Hydrogen peroxide

Fill a spray bottle with a 3% hydrogen peroxide solution and spray it on the moldy surfaces. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before cleaning with a brush or sponge. Rinse the surface thoroughly with water to remove any remaining mold and hydrogen peroxide.

Grapefruit seed extract

Mix 20 drops of grapefruit seed extract with two cups of water in a spray bottle. Shake well and spray the solution on the moldy areas. After a few minutes, scrub the surface with a brush or sponge. Rinse thoroughly with water to ensure complete removal of mold and residue.

As a reminder, condensation often accumulates around windows, which can lead to mold stains. It is important to take the necessary precautions in time as mold can cause respiratory problems.

