How to stop overeating: three life hacks to overcome food addiction

Overeating is a common problem for many people who do not know how to stop in time. UAportal has prepared three life hacks that will help you regain control over your eating habits.

Portion control

Instead of mindlessly eating a large bag of chips or a box of biscuits, eat your meals in small portions. Also, use smaller plates and bowls to give the illusion that you've eaten more than you actually have.

Conscious eating

Be aware of how you feel and taste each bite of food. Take your time and enjoy the food, chewing slowly and fully experiencing its taste and texture. This way, you won't miss the signals of hunger and satiety, which will allow you to stop on time and not overeat.

Distractions

If you find yourself constantly reaching for light and unhealthy snacks out of boredom or out of habit, look for alternative activities to distract yourself. For example, find a new hobby, go for a walk, read books, or spend time with friends.

