How to get rid of an unpleasant odor in an apartment: cinnamon and a vacuum cleaner will help

Use the power of cinnamon

Cinnamon is not just a baking spice, it also has fantastic properties to neutralize unpleasant odors. Follow the steps below to create a natural air freshener.

Boil a pot of water on the stove. Add a few cinnamon sticks to the boiling water. Let the water sit for about 30 minutes. The cinnamon aroma will spread throughout the house, eliminating any unpleasant odors.

You can also create a cinnamon air freshener by mixing cinnamon essential oil with water in a spray bottle. Spray it all over your apartment to enjoy a wonderful refreshing scent.

Utilize the power of your vacuum cleaner

Buy a vacuum cleaner with a high-efficiency air particulate filter. This type of filter captures small particles, such as dust mites and pet dander, and prevents them from circulating back into the air.

Vacuum your carpets, rugs, and upholstery at least once a week to remove dust and debris that can cause odors. Sprinkle baking soda on carpets before vacuuming. Baking soda acts as a natural deodorizer, neutralizing odors as you vacuum.

In addition, consider using vacuum accessories specifically designed to eliminate odors, such as scented vacuum attachments or odor eliminating sprays. These products will help keep your living space fresh while you clean.

Freshen the air with dryer sheets

Dryer sheets are known for their ability to add a pleasant scent to laundry, but they can also be used to freshen up your apartment. Place a few dryer sheets in strategic places, such as drawers, cabinets, or under pillows, to fill the air with a pleasant scent.

Use the wipes to wipe down surfaces such as countertops, tables, and even baseboards. The wipes will leave behind a delicate scent and also remove dust and static electricity.

