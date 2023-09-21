UAportal has prepared practical tips and tricks that will help you effectively get rid of the unpleasant odor from the tablecloth. Follow these tips to enjoy a fresh and fragrant surface.

Baking soda

Sprinkle baking soda on the substrate and leave it for a few hours. It has excellent absorbency and can eliminate unpleasant odors. After that, simply remove or wipe off the baking soda.

White vinegar

Another effective tip is to use white vinegar. Mix equal parts vinegar and water in a spray bottle and then spray it on the tabletop. It is a natural deodorizer that can neutralize odors. Leave the solution on for a few minutes and then wipe it off with a clean cloth.

Activated charcoal

If the odor persists, you can try using activated charcoal. Put a few pieces of activated charcoal in a container and leave it next to the countertop. It is very effective at absorbing odors.

Essential oil

Add a few drops of your favorite essential oil, such as lavender or lemon, to a spray bottle. Shake well and spray the mixture onto the substrate. Essential oils provide a pleasant scent and have antimicrobial properties that can help eliminate odor-causing bacteria.

