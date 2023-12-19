UAportal has prepared tips for getting rid of an unpleasant odor from shoes. Discover effective solutions to keep your shoes fresh and looking good.

Thorough cleaning

First, remove the laces and insoles and gently wash them with mild soap and water. It is important to make sure they are completely dry before putting them back on. Use a damp cloth to wipe off any dirt or stains from the main part of the shoe.

Use tea tree oil

Make a solution by mixing a few drops of tea tree oil with water and spraying it inside the shoe. The antimicrobial properties of tea tree oil kill bacteria and fungi. After applying the solution, let the shoes air dry.

Vinegar

If your shoes have a strong odor, you can try using vinegar. Mix water and white vinegar in equal parts and then spray the solution inside the shoe with a spray bottle.

Regular ventilation

You can prevent the appearance of an unpleasant odor in your shoes by letting them air out after each use. Remove the insoles and loosen the laces to promote moisture evaporation and prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria. In addition, it is recommended to change shoes and not wear the same pair every day.

