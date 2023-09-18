How to get rid of cat hair on the sofa, floor, clothes

UAportal has prepared practical tips on how to effectively remove cat hair from the sofa, floor, and clothes. By following these methods, you can minimize the presence of cat hair in your home and keep everything clean.

Use a lint roller or tape

These tools are designed to pick up and remove pet hair from a variety of surfaces. Roll the lint roller over the dirty areas or wrap the tape around your hand with the sticky side facing out and drag it over the surfaces to pick up the hair. This method is quick and easy, and can be used whenever you notice an accumulation of cat hair.

Use a damp cloth or rubber gloves

To remove stubborn cat hair, try using a damp cloth or rubber gloves. Dampen a cloth with water and gently wipe the surfaces where cat hair is present.You can also wear rubber gloves and lightly dampen them.

Run your gloved hand over the surface and the hair will stick to the gloves. If necessary, rinse the cloth or gloves to remove any collected hair.

Create designated cat-free areas

To minimize the amount of cat hair on your couch, floor, and clothes, consider creating special cat-free zones in your home. Designate specific rooms or places where your cat is not allowed to go.

By keeping your cat out of these areas, you can reduce the amount of hair that accumulates on your belongings. Provide other places and furniture where the cat can rest and play.

Brush your cat regularly

Brushing helps to remove loose hair, preventing it from scattering all over the house. Choose a brush that is suitable for your cat's coat type, such as a slicker brush. Brush gently and in the direction of hair growth to avoid causing pain and discomfort.