How to use vinegar to kill weeds: an eco-friendly alternative to herbicides

Vinegar is a versatile home remedy that can be used for a variety of purposes, including weed control. If you're looking for an environmentally friendly alternative to synthetic herbicides, vinegar can be the perfect solution.

How to choose the right vinegar

White vinegar, which can usually be found in stores, contains 5% acetic acid and 95% water. Although it can be used as a weed killer, it is most effective on small, young weeds that are less than two weeks old. Keep in mind that it may take several applications to achieve the desired results.

To increase effectiveness, you can create a more potent mixture by adding a cup of table salt and a tablespoon of liquid laundry soap to a litre of white vinegar. Be careful, however, as overuse of this homemade solution can lead to salt build-up in the soil, which will inhibit future plant growth.

For tougher perennial weeds, a 20% solution is recommended. This type of vinegar can be purchased at garden centres, farm shops or online stores.

Where and when to apply it

When applying vinegar weed killer, it is very important to choose suitable locations, such as concrete joints in pavements, mulched or gravel paths. These locations allow for targeted spraying without affecting neighbouring plants.

Choose a day with temperatures above 20°C and plenty of sunlight, as the weed killer works best when there is active photosynthesis. Avoid windy or rainy days, as the wind may blow the vinegar to unintended areas and rain will reduce its effectiveness.

Application technique

To ensure effective weed control, it is important to apply vinegar directly to the leaves of the target weeds. Avoid contact with other plants as vinegar is non-selective and can damage any vegetation it touches. Acetic acid burns and dries the leaves, causing the weeds to die.

After application

After applying the vinegar weed killer, you may notice a strong odour reminiscent of salad dressing. Although this smell may persist for several days, it can act as a natural deterrent to squirrels, hares and other unwanted garden visitors. It is advisable to wait at least two weeks before reapplying the vinegar solution.

