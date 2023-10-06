Hydrogen peroxide is a versatile cleaning agent that can greatly facilitate the cleaning process. UAportal shares 3 tips that will come in handy.

Disinfectant for surfaces

Hydrogen peroxide is a versatile disinfectant that effectively kills bacteria, viruses, and fungi. To do this, pour the product into a spray bottle and spray it on hard surfaces. Leave it on for a few minutes and then wipe it off with a clean cloth.

Whitening things

Hydrogen peroxide can be a great addition to the laundry process. Add half a cup to the laundry detergent and wash your white clothes as usual. It will help get rid of stubborn stains and whiten the laundry.

Remove stains from carpets

If you have stubborn stains on your carpets or upholstery, mix equal parts of hydrogen peroxide and water in a spray bottle and then spray the solution onto the stain. Leave it on for a few minutes and blot the area with a clean cloth until the stain disappears.

