How to use soap at home: useful tips

Soap is a widely used household item, but not everyone knows how to use it in everyday life. UAportal has prepared tips that will help you understand the various ways to use soap.

Daily video

Everyday tasks

First of all, hands should be soaped with soap for at least 20 seconds to effectively remove germs. Additionally, creating a soap mixture with a brush or sponge can help with dishwashing.

Countertops can be wiped down with soapy water. Stain removal is also made easier by rubbing a bar of soap directly onto stained clothing before washing.

Healthy and moisturized skin

Choosing the right soap is crucial for your skincare routine. Choose a mild, moisturizing soap that is suitable for your skin type. Using a soap dish will help extend its shelf life by allowing it to dry between uses.

Also read: Don't throw away leftovers: life hacks with solid soap

Gardening tricks

Surprisingly, soap has practical applications in gardening. By mixing a small amount of liquid soap with water, you get a natural insect repellent.

For additional pest control, homemade soap water made from liquid soap can help control aphids. This eco-friendly alternative to chemical pesticides can benefit both the garden and the environment.

Unconventional uses

Soap has unique applications beyond its traditional uses. From fixing squeaky door hinges to temporarily lubricating zippers, soap proves its practicality. It can even be useful for marking surfaces during home repairs, providing a simple and affordable solution.

Read UAportal's article to find out what products can be used to clean a shower enclosure to improve its appearance and extend its service life.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!