How to use coffee grounds for growing plants: useful tips for gardeners

Coffee is a favourite drink of millions of people around the world. If you drink a lot of this drink, then think about the rational use of coffee grounds. UaPortal has told you how you can use this organic kitchen waste in gardening.

Is coffee grounds good for plants

Coffee grounds are recommended for various purposes, such as pest repellent, fertiliser, or mulch.

Coffee grounds are excellent compost and can be added directly to the soil around most garden plants. This mixture contains essential nutrients, such as nitrogen, potassium and phosphorus, which support plant growth. It also enriches the soil with organic matter that retains moisture.

How to use coffee grounds for plants

Coffee grounds compost effectively, and homemade vermicompost significantly improves soil quality and plant health. However, remember that excessive application of coffee residue to the surface of the soil can create a barrier that prevents water and air from reaching the roots of plants.

Plants that benefit from it

Coffee grounds tend to be slightly acidic, making them useful for acid-loving plants such as hydrangeas and nutrient-demanding plants such as roses. It is also thought to repel slugs and can be used around plants that are prone to pests, such as hostas.

Plants that don't like coffee

It is important to note that coffee grounds may contain caffeine. Although most of the caffeine is absorbed into the drink during brewing, traces of it can remain. It can inhibit the growth of some plants, particularly tomatoes, and prevent seedlings from germinating.

