How and where to use lemon: useful life hacks that will simplify your life

Did you know that lemon can help you cope with everyday problems? UAportal has prepared three interesting life hacks with the citrus that can be used daily.

Cleansing and refreshment

The natural acidity and antibacterial properties of lemon make it an excellent cleaning agent. To freshen up your home, mix lemon juice with water. You can also use it as an all-purpose cleaner. The pleasant aroma of lemon will leave your surfaces clean and shiny. In addition, the citrus will effectively remove stains from countertops and even clothes. Its acidic properties work wonders on grease and dirt.

Culinary masterpieces

Lemon adds a bright and zesty flavor to various dishes and drinks. Squeeze a little lemon juice over grilled fish or roasted vegetables to enhance their flavor. You can also add the juice to your favorite salad dressings, marinades, and sauces. To make a fresh summer drink, mix lemon slices with water and honey. In short, lemon is a versatile ingredient that can be used in almost all dishes.

Beauty and personal care

Thanks to the natural acidity of lemon, when combined with sugar or salt, it is an effective exfoliator that can gently remove all dead skin cells and leave the skin rejuvenated. Lemon juice can also help you lighten dark spots on the skin. Thanks to its astringent properties, it will reduce excessive oil production. Don't forget about its light sensitivity, so wear sunscreen when using lemon infused skin care products.

