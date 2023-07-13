How to store things if you don't have a closet: five useful life hacks

If you've moved to a new home or have accumulated a lot of things that don't fit in your closet, it's time to optimize your living space. UAportal has shared five life hacks that will help you cope with this problem.

Use the space under the bed

Make the most of the space under the bed. Buy storage containers or boxes that can be easily slid under the bed frame. This way, you can utilize a space that is often overlooked and keep your belongings organized and easily accessible. Now you can stow away all your belongings, whether it's clothes, shoes or extra bedding.

Optimize your wall space

Look for wall shelves, hooks or hanging organizers that can be mounted on the walls. They can be a great alternative to traditional closets, as they provide convenient storage for things like bags, hats, scarves, or even folded clothes. By utilizing vertical space, you can effectively store certain items without sacrificing floor space.

Use multifunctional furniture

Look for ottomans or benches with hidden compartments, coffee tables with built-in storage or bookshelves that can also serve as clothes hangers. These versatile items will not only add functionality to your space but also be a great solution for storing various things.

Get creative with room dividers

If you live in an open-plan or studio apartment, then this option is perfect for you. Look for partitions with built-in shelves or compartments that will allow you to store things while visually separating different living areas. This will give you extra space and make your apartment feel more private and organized.

Utilize vertical space

Maximize the vertical space in your home by using hanging storage systems. Hang organizers with pockets on the back of doors or inside cabinets. They are ideal for small items. Various accessories, socks or even detergents in particular. You can also use hanging shoe organizers.

