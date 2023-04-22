How to store things if you don't have a closet and save space: simple tips

UAportal has prepared a list of strategies that will help you store things without a closet. These tips are easy to apply and will allow you to make the most of the available space.

Use hanging organizers

Hanging organizers are a great way to maximize vertical space. They come in a variety of sizes and materials, so you can choose the one that fits the bill.

You can use them to store anything from shoes to clothes to accessories. For example, you can place jewelry, socks, and underwear in a hanging organizer with pockets. You can also use an organizer with large compartments to store shoes or clothes.

Video of the day

Read also: How to properly fold clothes in the closet

Use an under-bed storage system

Under-bed storage is a great way to store things without taking up too much space in the room. You can use plastic bins, bags, or even built-in drawers to store clothes, shoes, and seasonal items. Using under-bed storage will also help keep your room clean and organized.

Use storage boxes

Storage boxes are essential for keeping things organized and getting rid of clutter. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, so it's easy to choose the right one. You can use them to store anything from books to clothes to seasonal items.

For example, a storage box can be used to store winter clothes for the summer months. You can also use the box to store children's toys or hobby supplies.

Earlier, we wrote about 3 Chinese life hacks that will help you easily thread a needle.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!