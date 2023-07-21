How else can metal sponges be used: three innovative ways

Everyone has a metal sponge in their home to clean surfaces and dishes. However, it turns out that this versatile device can make your everyday life a lot easier. UAportal has told you about three unusual ways to use it.

Cleaning hard-to-reach places

Cut off a small part of the sponge and attach it to a flexible thin rod or handle. With this homemade tool, you can reach hard-to-reach places. For example, seam lines, crevices and tight corners. This method will definitely work for you, whether you are removing dirt from bathroom tiles or cleaning complex kitchen appliances.

Remove rust and stains

To tackle rust, dampen a sponge and sprinkle a little baking soda or table salt on the area. Gently rub the rusty surface. The abrasive properties of the sponge, combined with the cleaning agent, will help restore the metal to its original shine.

Sharpening tools and accessories

Knives and scissors become dull over time, but you can easily restore their cutting power. To do this, slide a dull blade across the surface of a metal sponge at a 20-degree angle. Repeat the process several times, alternating sides, until you achieve the desired result.

