How to save light and not pay a lot for electricity

UAportal has prepared tips on how to save light at home with simple and effective solutions. Three tips will help you reduce energy consumption and have sufficient lighting.

Tip 1

LED bulbs use 75% less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs, making them a great option for those who want to save on electricity bills. They also last much longer than traditional bulbs, so you won't have to change them as often.

Tip 2

Use natural light whenever possible: natural light from windows or skylights is a great source of light without wasting electricity! Open your curtains or blinds during the day and take advantage of the natural sunlight that enters your home.

Tip 3

Use "smart" lights and timers: Smart lighting systems allow you to control the brightness of lights throughout the house remotely using an app or voice commands. This will save energy when it is not needed by automatically dimming or turning off lights when no one is around. You can also set timers so that the lights turn off at certain intervals if they have not been adjusted manually.

