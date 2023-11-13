How to effectively sharpen a razor at home: three life hacks

UAportal will tell you how to turn a disposable razor into an eco-friendly and reusable tool using simple household items. These incredible life hacks will radically change the way you think about shaving. Forget about constantly buying new razors and learn how to sharpen them easily at home.

The needle method

Step 1: Hold the razor firmly and use a large needle to touch all the blades.

Step 2: Gently press down on the blades, cleaning them to ensure thorough coverage.

Step 3: Scrub the blades continuously for a minute.

Step 4: For very dull razors, place the needle on the surface and hold it firmly.

Step 5: Using moderate pressure, move the razor blades from side to side against the needle to remove any bumps.

Denim technique

Step 1: Take a sturdy cardboard tube of small diameter, such as foil or cling film.

Step 2: Wrap the tube with a coarse denim cloth, making sure the front of the tube is covered.

Step 3: Slide the razor across the fabric on the tube, moving in the opposite direction to the blade tips.

Step 4: Vary the angle of the razor to clean all the blades evenly, repeating the motion according to the condition of the blades.

Homemade matchbox sharpener

You can try making a sharpener yourself. This method requires minimal investment and delivers exceptional results.

Step 1: Cut the "sharpeners" from three matchboxes, removing any excess paper.

Step 2: Take a piece of cardboard slightly wider than a razor blade, about 10 cm long.

Step 3: Place the cut-out matchboxes side by side on the cardboard.

Step 4: Make sure that the "graters" are securely glued along the cardboard, providing a surface for sharpening the blades.

Step 5: Press everything together by adding an additional piece of cardboard and let the glue dry.

These innovative approaches create a sustainable solution for keeping your razors in top condition without the expense. Say goodbye to constantly buying new razors and use these practical methods to extend the life of your blade.

