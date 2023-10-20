How to effectively organise your kitchen: three practical life hacks

UAportal has collected tips and ideas that will help to organize the kitchen space and keep order. Find out about the flyhacks that will help you turn your kitchen into a functional and pleasant place.

Regular cleaning

Keeping your kitchen clean is important for an easy access to the things you need and creating a cosy atmosphere. Consider incorporating regular cleaning into your schedule.

Start with the refrigerator and cabinets, get rid of expired food and things that are no longer needed. Also, clear off unnecessary appliances and dishes from the table. With regular cleaning, you will not only have more space to work with, but you will also be able to find the things you need easily.

Group similar items together

Maximize the efficiency of your kitchen by grouping similar items together in designated areas. Pick a spot for pots and pans and make sure matching lids are close by. Organize spices on a shelf or in a drawer according to their type or frequency of use.

Also create a separate area for baking supplies, measuring cups and spoons, baking sheets and bowls for making dough. This approach will save valuable time searching for certain items and simplify the cooking process.

Keep it clean

Keeping your kitchen clean is not only visually appealing, but also promotes more efficient cooking. Make it a habit to clean as soon as you start cooking. Once you've finished cooking, wash used dishes and utensils immediately.

Also, wipe down surfaces and tables to prevent dirt and grease from accumulating. This practice will help keep the kitchen clean and tidy throughout the cooking process.

