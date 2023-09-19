How to effectively use fallen apples: useful tips from farmers

Farmers often don't know what to do with fruit that has fallen from a tree due to disease, strong winds, or unfavorable weather conditions. While some fallen apples can be consumed immediately, others require special attention. UaPortal has collected some tips on how to properly dispose of rotten apples from your garden.

Why it is important to remove fallen apples

It is strictly forbidden to leave apples on the ground, as this can lead to infection of the soil and the tree, which causes significant problems. Sometimes the fruit can fall off due to pest infestation, such as moths. If they are left near the tree, the insects will quickly move on to healthy fruit, which will lead to rapid spoilage.

Can rotten apples be used in the garden

Rotten apples can serve as an excellent fertilizer for various plants. One of the easiest ways is to bury them in a specially designated place on your plot. However, you should cover them with a thick 10-15 cm layer of soil to prevent the appearance of fruit flies. Do not simply throw away rotten fruit. Alternatively, you can dispose of the fallen apples in the compost heap with ash or dolomite flour to balance the acidity level.

Burying apples in the beds

Experienced gardeners have found that some plants respond well to using rotten apples as fertilizer. Gooseberries, raspberries, currants, and fruit trees, for example, benefit from this practice. So, to fertilize your bushes, sort the apples and divide them with a shovel. Create a furrow around the plant, covering the apples with humus and soil, about 15 cm thick. Finally, cover everything with sawdust or straw.

When fertilizing trees, it is important to avoid using wormy or rotten fruit. Carefully select the apples and crush them with a shovel. Measure 10 cm from the trunk circle and bury the fertilizer around to a depth of 15 cm.

