Citric acid, which is a common kitchen ingredient, can be a valuable tool not only in cooking but also in the garden and vegetable garden. Its beneficial properties can improve the growth and development of plants, leading to higher yields. Find out how to use citric acid effectively and which plants can benefit from its use.

For irrigation and soil treatment

Citric acid is a versatile plant care tool, suitable for tilling soil, watering and even spraying plants to boost their immunity. It can be especially useful for peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, garlic, etc. To use citric acid for these plants, follow these simple steps:

Prepare a solution by diluting 1 tablespoon of citric acid in 10 liters of water.

Water the plants by pouring about 1 liter of the solution around each bush and on the leaves.

Repeat this procedure every ten days to stimulate growth and achieve a bountiful harvest.

For strawberries

Strawberry bushes thrive in acidic soil conditions. If you notice that your strawberry harvest has decreased, try watering the plants with a citric acid solution. Follow these steps:

Mix half a teaspoon of citric acid with 2 liters of water.

Pour this solution over the soil around the strawberry plants.

Providing strawberries with an acidic environment can have a significant impact on the yield and quality of the berries.

For indoor plants and flower beds

To ensure that plants bloom brightly, it is important to maintain the quality of the soil in which they grow. Citric acid can be beneficial for both indoor plants and flower beds in the garden. Follow these steps:

Mix 1 teaspoon of citric acid with 5 liters of water.

Prepare the solution just before use.

Water your flower beds and houseplants with this solution to see noticeable results.

For rose lovers, adding a small amount of citric acid to the water can make the soil more conducive to growth. Don't forget to incorporate this great tool into your watering routine for optimal results.

