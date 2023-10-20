How to achieve flawless hair in a short period of time: basic rules of care

UAportal offers to familiarize yourself with flyhacks and little-known methods that will help you achieve perfect hair in a week. From hair growth acceleration to nourishment and protection, these tips will pave the way to lush, healthy locks.

Accelerating hair growth

First of all, ensure a healthy diet with essential nutrients such as biotin, protein and vitamins.

Second, massage your scalp regularly to improve blood circulation and stimulate hair growth.

Third, try incorporating essential oils such as lavender or rosemary into your hair care routine as they can stimulate hair follicles and promote hair growth.

Nourish your hair

Proper nutrition is the key to achieving perfect hair in a short period of time. Start with a deep conditioning treatment at least once a week to repair and moisturize your hair.

Also, consider incorporating natural hair masks into your hair routine, such as an avocado and olive oil mask or a banana and honey mask to provide extra nourishment to your locks.

Protect your hair

Protecting your hair is important to prevent damage and keep it healthy. Start by using a heat protectant spray before you heat your hair.

Also, avoid tight hairstyles that constrict the roots of your hair as this can cause it to become brittle and damaged.

