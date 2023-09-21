How to create a cozy atmosphere at home with the help of lighting: 5 creative ideas

Do you want to create a comfortable and harmonious atmosphere in your home, but don't know how? UAportal has collected practical tips that will help you create incredible coziness with the right lighting.

Use warm lighting

Warm bulbs emit a soft, yellowish light that mimics natural sunlight. This helps to make the space more cozy, which is ideal for relaxing after a long day at work. Use warm LED bulbs or install dimmers so you can adjust the light intensity to suit your mood.

Distribute the light in different levels

To achieve a harmonious and visually appealing lighting composition, create layered lighting. For example, you can create main, working, and accent lighting.

The main lighting provides general light in the room, the working lighting focuses on certain areas where you can do certain things, and the accent lighting emphasizes decorative elements. Using this distribution, you will achieve comfort and coziness.

Use dimmers and smart lighting

Dimmers and smart lighting systems are great tools for controlling the atmosphere in a room. With dimmers, you can adjust the brightness of the light according to your mood and the features in the room.

Smart lighting systems offer even more control, allowing you to change the color and intensity of the light using a smartphone app or voice commands.

Buy decorative lamps

Install original pendant lights, chandeliers, or wall sconces at home. They not only illuminate the room, but also add visual appeal.

Use different lights to highlight different areas

Lighting can be used to highlight different areas and create a sense of separation if the room has an open plan. For example, pendant lights or a chandelier can outline the dining area, and spotlights or track lights can outline the living room or work area.

