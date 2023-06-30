How long can you leave wet clothes in the washing machine and why it is better not to do so

We often forget about clothes left in the machine after washing. As a result, wet clothes can stay there longer than necessary. UAportal has considered the consequences of this habit and prepared some useful tips.

Negative impact on the washing machine

We may not even think about the negative impact on appliances and clothes when we leave wet clothes in the washing machine. You need to give up this bad habit, as it can lead to damage to your washing machine.

Mould and bacteria growth

Wet laundry creates an ideal environment for mould and bacteria to grow. This can lead to unpleasant odours and the need for repeated washing. In addition, mould residues can become attached to the fabric, which can lead to stubborn stains. By the way, mould not only affects the fabric, but also poses a risk to the appliance's electronics.

Preventing the problem

To avoid negative consequences, it is very important to remove wet laundry from the drum as soon as possible. If you are unable to do this, leave the door slightly ajar after each cycle to ensure proper ventilation. This reduces the likelihood of mould and bacteria growth.

Dirt build-up in the drum

Sometimes even clean laundry can produce an unpleasant odour. This problem can be caused by dirt accumulation in the washing machine. Grease particles, lint and other debris can accumulate and affect certain components, resulting in an unpleasant odour. To prevent this, you should carefully check your clothes before washing, look through all pockets, sort things properly and pre-soak some stains if necessary.

Determining the ideal duration

Unfortunately, there is no universal answer to the question of how long you can leave wet clothes in the machine. It is important to take into account several factors: the type of fabric, the degree of contamination, the washing cycle, detergent, machine conditions, and even the temperature and humidity in the room.

However, experts unanimously agree that it is necessary to remove wet laundry and dry it in a timely manner.

