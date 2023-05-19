How often do you need to change the water to prolong the freshness of the bouquet

Every girl wants flowers to stay alive and beautiful for as long as possible. UAportal has prepared a list of practical tips that will help you easily care for a fresh bouquet of flowers.

Choose the right vase for your flowers

When choosing a vase, it is important to consider the type and size of the flowers you want to display. A vase that is too small or too large can make your arrangement look clumsy and unbalanced. In addition, different types of vases are required for different flowers. For example, long-stemmed flowers such as roses should be placed in tall vases, while short-stemmed flowers such as tulips are best placed in low vases.

Change the water regularly

Bacteria multiply rapidly in dirty water, which can lead to wilting and death of your flowers. To keep the bouquet looking fresh and beautiful, change the water every two to three days and add flower extract to the water to extend the life of the bouquet.

Cut the stems at an angle

Cutting flower stems at an angle will make them absorb water more easily, which will help them stay fresh and green longer. Use sharp scissors or a knife to cut the stems at a 45-degree angle, which will increase the surface area for water absorption.

