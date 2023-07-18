How often and at what temperature to wash bed linen: useful tips

UAportal has prepared a useful guide on how to effectively wash bed linen with practical tips and tricks that will help you save time, money and effort.

Frequency of washing

To keep your bed linen clean and hygienic, we recommend washing it once a week. Regular washing helps to remove dirt, sweat and dead skin cells that accumulate over time.

Read also: How to choose good bed linen and not make a mistake: what you need to know before buying

By following a weekly washing routine, you can ensure a comfortable and fresh sleeping environment. However, if you have specific issues such as allergies or excessive sweating, consider washing your bedding more often.

Video of the day

Temperature recommendations

When it comes to washing your bedding, temperature plays a crucial role. In general, we recommend using warm water (around 40 degrees). Warm water effectively removes dirt and germs without damaging the fabric. It also helps to dissolve the detergent and enhance its cleaning power.

However, if you are dealing with stains or heavily soiled sheets, choose hot water (around 60 degrees). Hot water provides a deeper cleaning and can effectively remove stubborn stains. Before using this temperature setting, make sure that the fabric of your bed linen can withstand hot water.

For delicate fabrics such as silk or linen, it is better to use cold water. Cold water prevents shrinkage, colour fading and damage to delicate fibres. Always refer to the instructions on the care label to determine the appropriate water temperature.

Drying and storing your laundry properly

After washing, it is very important to dry your bed linen properly. Use a tumble dryer or hang them out in the open to ensure they are thoroughly dry before storing. If you are using a tumble dryer, choose a gentle or low temperature setting to prevent shrinkage or damage to the fabric.

We also offer you the advice of sleep experts who have told us what makes a person wake up at night.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!