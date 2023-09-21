UAportal has prepared detailed instructions on drying shoes after rain. These methods will help you save time and ensure that your shoes are ready for use in the shortest possible time.

Use newspaper or paper towels

Remove excess water from your shoes by blotting them with a dry cloth. Crumple up newspaper or paper towels and place them inside the shoe, filling it completely.

The paper will absorb moisture and speed up drying. Leave the shoes in a well-ventilated area and replace the paper every few hours until they are completely dry.

Use a hair dryer

Set your hair dryer to medium or low heat to avoid damaging your shoes. Hold the hair dryer a few centimeters away and move it constantly to distribute the heat evenly.

Pay attention to particularly wet areas, such as the soles or the inside of the shoe. Dry the shoes well, making sure you are not deforming them.

Try a fan or dehumidifier

Place your shoes in front of a fan or near a dehumidifier to improve air circulation. This method works best in a well-ventilated area.

Leave the shoes near a fan or dehumidifier for several hours or overnight until they are completely dry. Rotate the shoe from time to time to make sure all sides are exposed to the airflow.

