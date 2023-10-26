You no longer need to wait for days for your shoes to dry naturally. UAportal will tell you about practical methods that will speed up the drying process.

1. One way to quickly dry your shoes is to fill them with newspapers. Remove the insoles, if possible, and put crumpled newspapers inside the shoes. They will absorb excess moisture, helping the shoes dry faster.

2. To speed up the drying process, place the shoes near a heat source. This can be a fan that will direct air into the shoe. It is important to keep moving the heat source to prevent overheating or damage to the material.

3. To speed up drying, use desiccants, such as silica gel packs. These can be found in shoe boxes or purchased separately. Place several sachets inside the shoe to effectively absorb moisture. This method is especially useful for delicate, moisture-sensitive shoes.

4. To speed up the drying process, place the shoes in a well-ventilated area with low humidity. For example, near an open window, under a fan, or outside on a warm, sunny day. Airflow and low humidity will facilitate the evaporation of moisture.

5. If you are dealing with wet athletic shoes, remove the insoles to speed up the drying process. Insoles have the ability to absorb a significant amount of water, which can prolong the drying process. Air dry the insoles separately to increase airflow into the shoe.

