How to quickly restore hair condition: three useful tips for proper care

Is your hair brittle, split and dry and you don't know how to fix this situation? Here are useful tips that will help you restore your hair condition and stimulate its growth properly and effectively.

Healthy lifestyle

You should eat a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals. Include fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains in your diet. In addition, it is important to maintain a water balance in the body and avoid excessive alcohol consumption and smoking.

Gentle hair care

Use mild hair care products. Harsh shampoos and conditioners can strip your hair of its natural oils, causing dryness and damage. Choose sulphate-free and moisturising products that are suitable for your hair type. Also, avoid excessive shampooing, as this can strip your hair of its natural substances and cause symptoms of dehydration.

Headwear

It is recommended to wear a hat or use a scarf to protect against harmful sunlight, pollution and harsh weather conditions. In addition, rinse your hair with clean water after swimming in a pool or salt water to remove any residual chlorine and other harmful substances.

