How to quickly remove stale odour and freshen your towels

UAportal has prepared useful tips from experts to keep your towels clean and smelling fresh. Whether you need to eliminate the musty smell of dampness or just refresh your towels, this article will help.

Vinegar

First of all, you should gather up the musty towels and put them in the washing machine. Instead of regular laundry detergent, pour a cup of white vinegar into the machine and turn on the hot wash cycle. Vinegar is known for its properties to eliminate unpleasant odors.

Homemade cleaning solution

You can prepare a homemade cleaning solution for heavily soiled and stinky towels, You should mix equal parts of hydrogen peroxide and baking soda to make a paste. Apply this paste to the affected areas of the towels, especially where the odor is concentrated. Leave the mixture on from 30 minutes to an hour.

Essential oils

You can add a few drops of essential oils to your washing water for a refreshing scent, . Lavender, lemon, and tea tree oil are great choices as they have natural antibacterial properties. Simply add a few drops of your favorite essential oil to your washing machine's rinse cycle.

