How to quickly remove grease in cold water without chemicals and detergents: now you can wash dishes with ease

When you don't have hot water, washing dishes in cold water can seem like a daunting task. However, there are effective methods to quickly remove grease and disinfect dishes without detergents. UAportal has prepared these handy solutions for washing dishes in cold water.

Baking soda

One of the most popular grease removers is ordinary baking soda. Favoured by our grandmothers, this kitchen tool effectively removes grease due to its mild alkaline properties. First, wet the dishes, then sprinkle baking soda on the surface and rub gently. Finally, rinse the dishes thoroughly.

Read also: What to do to save time on washing up

Mustard powder

Surprisingly, mustard powder is just as effective as baking soda in fighting grease. You can use it in the same way as baking soda or make a thick paste by adding a little water. The paste makes it easier to apply and remove stubborn grease.

Video of the day

Flour

If baking soda and mustard powder are not available, don't forget the power of flour. Although rye flour is sometimes recommended, plain wheat flour works just as well. Simply sprinkle flour on the greasy surface without wetting it and rub gently. The flour will absorb the grease and your dishes will remain clean. Afterwards, rinse the dishes thoroughly.

Read also: How to quickly clean the kitchen from greasy stains without any extra effort: a simple and effective remedy

Laundry soap

If you find yourself without your usual dishwashing detergent, don't worry. Ordinary laundry soap can help. It has not only degreasing properties, but also an antibacterial effect. To wash dishes, you can lather a sponge with this soap or dissolve it in water.

Ash

Despite its unconventional nature, using ash for dishwashing can be surprisingly effective when other options are not always available. Ash works in the same way as baking soda due to its caustic nature. Just sprinkle greasy dishes with ash, rub gently and rinse thoroughly with water.

Earlier, we wrote about 4 easy ways to clean your kitchen worktop from grease stains.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!