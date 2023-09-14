How to remove autumn leaves from the garden quickly: 6 simple but important tips

Autumn is a time of bright colours and fallen leaves. However, cleaning up the aftermath of leaf fall can be a daunting task. UaPortal has collected some useful tips to make this process easier.

Assess the need for raking

Consider the leaf cover on your lawn. If less than 50% of the lawn is covered, you may not need to rake. Instead, use a lawn mower to shred the leaves and return all the nutrients to the soil. If there are a lot of leaves, it's time to use a rake.

Choose the right time to clean

Instead of rushing to rake the leaves as soon as they start to fall, wait until most of them have fallen. This will save you time and allow you to tackle the task in stages, focusing on one area at a time.

Warm up and stretch

Raking can be physically demanding, so it's important to prepare your body. Stretch your muscles for 10 minutes before you start. Focus on your shoulders, arms and neck and add some squats and brisk walking. This will help prevent pain after raking.

Do not overexert yourself

Avoid overexerting yourself by making small, controlled movements while raking. Take regular breaks to rest and drink. Remember to change positions every few minutes to give your arms a rest.

Trust the wind

If you're raking on a windy day, don't fight the weather, but use it to your advantage. Align your raking direction with the wind to make the task more efficient. Focus on shorter rakes and create smaller piles to prevent leaves from scattering.

Avoid wet leaves

If leaves are wet due to rain or dew, it is best to postpone raking if possible. Wet leaves stick together, making it difficult to pick them up. They can also clog equipment such as a garden vacuum cleaner or shredder. In addition, wet leaves increase the weight of bags when they are packed for disposal.

