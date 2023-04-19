How to quickly deal with undead

One of the most common problems people face is a runny nose. UAportal has prepared practical tips on how to cure a runny nose and improve everyday life.

Follow the water balance

Drinking plenty of fluids is essential to staying hydrated and can help relieve a runny nose. When the body is dehydrated, the mucous membranes become dry, which makes it difficult to remove mucus from the nose. Drinking plenty of water and other liquids, such as tea or broth, will help keep the mucous membranes moist and supple, making it easier to blow your nose and clear your nose of congestion.

Video of the day

Read also: Cats and dogs can reduce the risk of allergies in children - scientists

Use a humidifier

A humidifier is a useful tool for relieving a runny nose. Dry air can irritate the nasal passages, causing the body to produce more mucus. By adding moisture to the air with a humidifier, you can reduce the amount of mucus your body produces and relieve nasal congestion. Humidifiers are especially useful at night when you are sleeping because this is when your body produces the most mucus.

Try saline nasal drops

Saline nasal drops are a natural and effective way to relieve a runny nose. They work by thinning the mucus in the nose, which makes it easier to clear the congestion. Saline drops are available over the counter at most pharmacies, or you can make your own by mixing salt with water. Simply tilt your head back and put a few drops in each nostril, then gently blow your nose.

WARNING! This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, consult your doctor.

Previously, UAportal wrote about which popular folk methods of treatment are ineffective or can worsen health.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!