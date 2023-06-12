How to quickly relieve fatigue: simple life hacks

Fatigue is a common problem that can affect our physical, mental, and emotional state. UAportal has prepared a detailed guide on the best ways to relieve fatigue.

Give priority to sleep and rest

Getting enough sleep is crucial in the fight against fatigue. Aim for seven to nine hours of quality sleep every night. Create a relaxing sleep routine, avoid using electronic devices before bed, and ensure a comfortable environment for rest. In addition, take short breaks and relaxation periods throughout the day to recharge your batteries.

Eat a balanced diet

Nutrition plays a vital role in the fight against fatigue. Eat a balanced diet consisting of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats. Avoid excessive consumption of caffeine and sugary foods, as they can lead to an energy dip. Drink enough water throughout the day, as dehydration can lead to fatigue.

Take regular physical activity

Physical activity not only improves your fitness, but also helps fight fatigue. Engage in regular physical activity such as brisk walking, jogging or cycling for at least 30 minutes a day. Exercise increases energy levels, releases endorphins, and improves sleep quality. Find activities you enjoy and make them part of your daily routine.

Get regular sunlight and fresh air

Spending time outdoors can have an impact on fatigue. Exposure to natural sunlight helps regulate your circadian rhythm and increases your vitamin D levels, which play an important role in energy production. Take short breaks during the workday, go for a walk in nature, or simply open the windows to allow fresh air to circulate in your room.

Limit your screen time

Excessive time in front of a monitor, whether it's a computer, smartphone or other electronic devices, can contribute to fatigue. Set limits on your screen time and take regular breaks to rest your eyes and prevent mental fatigue. Engage in non-screen-related activities, such as hobbies, reading, or outdoor recreation.

