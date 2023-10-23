How to quickly soften butter to room temperature: top 5 best ways

Softened butter is an important ingredient in many recipes, as it helps to get the desired texture easily. UAportal has prepared the best methods for softening butter to room temperature.

Take advantage of the microwave

Start by putting the butter in a dish suitable for the microwave and heat it on defrost mode for 10-15 seconds. Check the butter and if it is still not soft enough, continue heating it in the microwave in 5 second intervals until it reaches the right consistency.

Grate the cold butter on a grater

This technique allows the butter to soften quickly and evenly. Simply take a piece of a cold butter and grate it using the largest holes on the grater.

The grated butter will soften much faster than if you leave the stick whole. This method works well if you need softened butter for baking.

Try a steam bath

Fill a saucepan with water and place it on the stove over medium heat. Put the butter in a heatproof dish and place it on top of the pan, making sure the bottom of the dish doesn't touch the water.

The steam from the boiling water will gently warm the butter, allowing it to slowly soften. Stir the butter periodically until it reaches room temperature.

Leave the butter on the counter for a few hours

This method requires pre-planning as it can take anywhere from 1 to 3 hours, depending on the temperature in your kitchen. Make sure the butter is covered to protect it from any contaminants. It's important to note that if you leave the butter out in the open for too long, it can spoil, so be mindful of timing.

Use an oil canner

These specially designed containers hold the butter in a water-filled base, providing an airtight seal that keeps it fresh and easy to spread. Simply place a piece of butter in the oiler and change the water every few days. This method is convenient for those who use butter often and want it always to be soft and ready to use.

