How to defrost meat quickly: 3 effective methods

Sometimes we forget to take meat out of the freezer in advance to cook a dish. UAportal has prepared some practical tips to help you do it quickly and safely.

Cold water

This method usually takes from 1 to 3 hours, depending on the size and thickness of the meat. First, place the frozen meat in a resealable plastic bag. However, make sure that there are no holes in it. Place the bag in a large bowl or sink filled with cold water. Change the water every 30 minutes to maintain a safe temperature.

Microwave oven

Most modern microwaves have a defrost function. Follow the manufacturer's instructions. This method should only be used if you plan to cook the meat immediately after defrosting, as the edges of the meat may be partially browned.

Video of the day

Refrigerator

The refrigerator method is the most reliable way to defrost meat. However, it takes longer: from several hours to overnight, depending on the size and thickness. Put the frozen meat on a plate and refrigerate.

Earlier, UaPortal shared how easy it is to grow avocados at home.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!