Tight shoes cause a lot of discomfort. If you don't want to say goodbye to your favorite or new pair, don't worry. UAportal has prepared 5 practical tips to stretch tight shoes quickly.

Put the shoes in the freezer

Fill two ziplock bags halfway with water and place them inside the shoe. Make sure the water is evenly distributed. Then place the pair in the freezer overnight.

When the water freezes, it will expand and stretch the shoe. To avoid discomfort, be sure to let the shoes thaw for a few minutes before putting them on.

Purchase a shoe-stretching device

Put the shoe stretcher into the shoe and adjust it to the desired width. Leave it on for a few hours or overnight, depending on how tight it is. This will gradually stretch the shoe without causing any damage. You can find such stretchers in shoe shops or online.

Use a hair dryer

Put on a pair of thick socks and tight shoes. Then use a hairdryer to heat the areas that seem uncomfortable. Move the hair dryer in a circular motion to distribute the heat evenly. While the shoes are warm, flex your feet and toes to stretch the material. Do not remove the shoes until they are completely cool.

Apply the spray

Spray the inside of the shoe with a special stretching spray and put it on immediately. The product will help soften the material, making it more flexible. Walk around in the shoes for a while to allow the spray to work better. Repeat this process as needed until the shoes are comfortable.

Use newspaper

Crumple the newspaper into balls and stuff them tightly into the shoes. Leave the paper inside overnight or for a few days. The pressure from the balls will gradually stretch the tight surface. This method is best suited for leather or fabric shoes

