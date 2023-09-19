How to wake up quickly: 5 tips for a cheerful morning

Do you have a hard time waking up every morning? Do you rearrange the alarm several times to sleep a few more minutes? UAportal has collected some useful tips that will help you start the morning energized and cheerful.

Set a regular sleep schedule

Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. This will help you adjust your body's internal clock, which will contribute to better sleep quality. Try to get 7-9 hours of sleep every night to feel good the next day.

Create a good morning routine

A morning routine will help you wake up faster and start your day with ease. Include activities that you enjoy and energize. For example, stretching, meditation, or reading. Don't reach for your phone or check your email right away, as this can make you feel tired and stressed. Instead, focus instead on activities that will help you relax and set you up for a positive mood throughout the day.

Provide access to natural light

When you wake up, open the curtains or blinds to let sunlight into the room. This will help signal your body that it's time to get up. If it's still dark outside, you can buy a light therapy lamp that simulates natural light.

Maintain water balance in the body

As soon as you wake up, drink a glass of water to boost your metabolism. Dehydration can make you feel sluggish and tired, so it's important to replenish your fluids first thing in the morning. Try to keep a water bottle by your bedside to make it easier to remember.

Don't constantly reset your alarm clock

When you nap, you disrupt your sleep cycle. This will make you feel more tired and sleepy. Instead, it's better to set your alarm for the time you really need to wake up. Put the device at the other end of the room to force yourself to physically get out of bed.

