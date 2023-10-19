Get ready to enjoy perfectly peeled pineapples. UAportal will tell you how to peel this delicious fruit correctly and easily. You will need a minimum of time and a sharp knife.

Cut off the top

To quickly peel a pineapple, start by cutting off the top of the fruit. This will remove the tough, prickly top and make it easier to handle. Using a sharp knife, make a straight horizontal cut about two centimeters below the top.

Cut off the lower part

Next, cut off the bottom of the pineapple. Using a sharp knife, make a straight horizontal cut about two centimeters above the base of the fruit. This will create a stable base for the pineapple and prevent it from wobbling or rolling.

Remove the peel

Now it's time to peel the pineapple. Hold the fruit firmly and cut off the outer layer of the peel in a downward motion. Make long vertical cuts, following the curve of the pineapple, moving in a circular motion.

Get rid of the "eyes"

After removing the peel, you will see small brown "eyes" scattered on the surface of the pineapple. Use a small paring knife to make diagonal cuts around each eye and remove them. This step ensures that the pineapple is perfectly smooth.

Cut the fruit into slices or cubes

Finally, you can cut the pineapple into slices or cubes according to your preference. To slice, make horizontal cuts across the width of the fruit. To cube, make vertical and horizontal cuts.

