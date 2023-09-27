How to quickly clean a sink without using chemicals: proven methods

UAportal has prepared three life hacks for easy sink cleaning without the use of chemicals. We'll look at how you can keep your sink clean and hygienic, ensuring a fresh and attractive look.

Baking soda and vinegar

First, sprinkle baking soda on the surface of the sink. Then pour vinegar over the baking soda, which will create a chemical reaction that breaks down dirt and grease.

Wipe the sink with a sponge or cloth, paying attention to stubborn stains. After that, rinse thoroughly with water and pat dry with a clean towel.

Lemon juice and salt

Cut the lemon in half and dip one half into a bowl of salt. Then rub it on the sink, squeezing it slightly to release the juice. The acidity of the fruit combined with the abrasiveness of the salt will help remove stains, leaving the sink spotlessly clean.

Rinse the container with water, wipe it dry with a cloth or paper towel, and enjoy the fresh citrus flavor.

Toothpaste

Apply a small amount of toothpaste to a damp sponge or cloth and gently rub the sink in a circular motion. The components of the toothpaste effectively remove stains and polish the surface of the sink.

Then rinse the sink thoroughly with water and dry it with a towel.

