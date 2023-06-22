How to quickly clean and get rid of odors from a thermos flask: effective life hacks

A thermos is an incredibly handy and practical item, whether you're going on a hike or just enjoying the outdoors. However, many people do not know that improper use and storage can lead to an unpleasant odor in the thermos. UAportal has prepared a detailed guide that will help you keep your thermos fresh and odorless.

Cleaning the flask of the thermos

The easiest way to clean a thermos is to create a solution using baking soda. Add 5 tablespoons of baking soda to the thermos and cover with 500 ml of boiling water. Adjust the amount depending on the size of the thermos. Leave the baking soda solution for 3-4 hours or overnight.

In the morning, rinse the thermos thoroughly under running water. If the thermos has an unpleasant odor, the cork should also be cleaned. You can either boil the cork or soak it in a baking soda solution until the water cools.

Removing tea leaves

In case of tea leaves, you can use ordinary salt for cleaning. Mix 4-5 tablespoons of coarse rock salt with one liter of boiling water and leave the solution in a thermos until it cools. You can leave the cork unscrewed and soak it separately in the same solution using a bowl or plate.

Using citric acid

Citric acid is a popular choice among experienced backpackers when it comes to cleaning thermos flasks stained with tea leaves. If you can't clean the thermos immediately after brewing tea, the formation of plaque is almost inevitable.

In this situation, prepare a solution of 1 tablespoon of citric acid per 500 ml of boiling water. Close the thermos tightly with a stopper and leave it for 3-4 hours.

Cleaning the inside of a metal thermos

For metal thermoses, acetic acid, also known as vinegar, is the most effective cleaner. Prepare a solution of 3 tablespoons of vinegar per 500 ml of warm water. Pour the solution into the thermos, filling it to the top, and close the cork tightly. Leave it overnight.

Fighting odors

You have several options for removing odors from your thermos. You can use mustard powder by dissolving 2-3 tablespoons in 1 liter of boiling water. Simply pour the solution into the thermos, close the lid tightly, shake well until the powder dissolves, and leave for 3-4 hours.

Another option is to use fresh lemon. Fill the thermos almost to the top with boiling water and add finely chopped lemon. Close the flask and leave it overnight. In the morning, you will find no residue or unpleasant odor.

Using detergent

If you prefer to use detergent, you can clean your thermos with some care.

However, it is important to stick to the following rules:

Avoid abrasive cleaners that can damage the flask and its exterior. Do not use detergents intended for other purposes, such as cleaning stoves, microwaves, or bathtubs. Keep away from aggressive solutions and powders designed to remove rust and scale. Always wash the flask with dishwashing detergent and rinse thoroughly under cool running water.

