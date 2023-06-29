How to quickly and easily wash your hands after mulberry: effective life hacks

At the height of the summer season, incredibly delicious mulberries appear. However, after eating its sweet and juicy berries, purple spots remain on the skin and clothes. If this has happened to you too, don't worry, because UAportal has prepared some smart and effective methods to help you deal with these problems.

Citric acid

Citric acid is the most effective solution in this situation because it is known for its whitening properties.

There are several ways to prepare and use this magical remedy:

Soak your hands:

Combine 1 sachet of citric acid with 1.5 liters of warm water. Soak your hands in this solution for about 10 minutes. After that, wash your skin thoroughly with soap and water and don't forget to moisturize it with a cream.

Apply lemon to the stain:

Cut a lemon into two halves and rub the juice on your palms. Afterward, rinse your hands with soap and water to refresh them.

Unripe mulberries

Did you know that unripe mulberries can also help remove the characteristic purple spots? Take a few green berries and rub them in your palms for 5 minutes to allow the natural acids to work.

Cherry juice

Take a handful of ripe cherries and squeeze the juice out of them, which should be applied directly to your hands. You can also mash the berries in your palms. Afterward, wash your skin with soap and water. An alternative to this method is currant juice.

Sorrel

Rub sorrel leaves in your palms until the purple juice becomes clear. To enhance the effect, wash your hands with soap and water.

How to remove mulberry stains from clothes

Lemon juice and vinegar:

Add 3 tablespoons of vinegar to warm water and squeeze half a lemon. Soak the garment in this solution for at least 15 minutes. If you don't have lemon, use citric acid by mixing 1 tablespoon of powder with 1 cup of water.

Baby powder:

If the stain is difficult to remove, use a mild and hypoallergenic baby powder. Soak the garment in warm water, add a little baby powder and leave it for at least 20 minutes. Then wash the garment in your usual way.

Boiling water:

Please note that this method is only suitable for natural fabrics. In particular, for linen or cotton, because boiling water can damage silk and some synthetic fabrics. If the stain is fresh, then gently moisten it with boiling water.

