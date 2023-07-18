Cleaning a frying pan can be a tedious task. However, there is an interesting and practical method that can make this process easier and more efficient. UAportal has prepared a list of tips on how to clean a frying pan from carbon deposits using rice.

Rice as a cleaning agent

Pour a small amount of unpolished rice into the pan. Then add warm water until the rice is completely submerged. Leave it for a few minutes to absorb the soot.

Then use a spatula or wooden spoon to stir the rice, gently wiping it off the surface of the pan. Finally, discard the rice and rinse the pan with water. You'll be surprised at how the rice absorbs soot, leaving your pan cleaner than ever.

Video of the day

Read also: How to choose a healthy frying pan: types and benefits of non-stick coating

If you're dealing with stubborn soot stains, you can enhance the cleaning power of rice by adding a mild dishwashing detergent to the water. The combination of rice and dish soap creates a powerful cleaning solution that can tackle even the toughest soot residue.

Let the mixture sit for a few minutes before cleaning the pan. The rice combined with the detergent will loosen and effectively remove soot.

How to prevent soot buildup

Make sure you use the right oil. Oils with a high smoke point, such as canola or peanut oil, are less likely to form soot when heated. Also, don't use excessively high heat when cooking as this can contribute to soot formation.

Ultimately, regular maintenance is key. Clean the pan thoroughly after each use to prevent soot build-up over time.

As a reminder, we've already written about what to do to keep your frying pan free of sticks.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel !