How to get rid of burning odour quickly and easily: 3 tips from experienced owners

Sometimes it is very difficult to get rid of the annoying burning smell. UAportal has prepared practical tips to help you solve this problem and bring freshness back to your home.

Ventilate the room

Open the windows and doors to let fresh air in and remove the stubborn stench. You can also use extractor hoods or other air purifiers to help get rid of the odour faster. You can also use natural odour absorbers, such as baking soda or activated charcoal, to help neutralise the burning scent.

Clean the source of the smell

Identify the source of the burnt smell and clean it thoroughly. If it's a burnt pan or pot, soak it in warm, soapy water and remove any residue.

If the food has burnt in the oven, remove the charred residue and wipe the oven with a mixture of vinegar and water. If a pungent smell is coming from the carpet or upholstery, sprinkle baking soda on the surface, leave it for several hours, and then vacuum thoroughly.

Use odour removers

Purchase products that are specifically designed to eliminate smoke or burning odours. You can use sprays, gels or even plug-in air fresheners. However, it's important to remember that these products can provide a temporary solution only.

