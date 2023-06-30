How to get rid of pet hair quickly and easily: five effective tips

Cat or dog hair on the couch is a common problem for pet owners. It gradually accumulates, sticking to the upholstery and pillows. Moreover, it even flies in the air. If you have a furry companion, it is impossible to get rid of all the hair. However, UAportal has prepared effective methods to temporarily solve this problem.

Vacuum cleaner

The easiest and most effective way to remove pet hair from the sofa is to use a handheld vacuum cleaner. You can also attach a special nozzle to a regular vacuum cleaner to avoid damaging the fabric. Standard brushes may be too coarse for the delicate materials of the sofa.

Special brushes

Pet stores sell special brushes for picking up pet hair from upholstery. Follow the instructions that come with these brushes, as they are usually only effective if you follow them.

Video of the day

Lint rollers and rubber gloves

Lint rollers are a versatile tool for removing hair from a variety of surfaces: sofa, blanket, bedding and clothing. You can also purchase special rubber gloves.

A damp sponge

Use a slightly damp sponge to wipe the sofa and cushions in one direction. This method helps to lift the hair and get rid of it from the surface.

Cleaning solution

To prepare a cleaning solution, add a small amount of softener to a spray bottle filled with clean water. Spray the solution onto the furniture and wipe the fabric with a small towel or dry sponge. This method not only removes hair, but also cleans the sofa, providing a double benefit.

Earlier, UaPortal shared tips on how to make a spray that will prevent dust from sticking to surfaces.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!