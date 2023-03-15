How to charge a car battery quickly and efficiently

UAportal has prepared tips to help you charge your car battery quickly and efficiently. Before embarking on any of these methods, make sure you have the necessary tools, such as jumper cables, a voltage meter, etc.

Tip 1

Jumpstart. This method requires two cars parked next to each other with the engines running. Connect one end of the jumper cable to the other car's battery and connect the other ends to the terminals of your battery respectively. When doing this, be sure to take precautions, and it is best to seek the assistance of an experienced technician.

Read also: Can a car battery be used for an uninterruptible power supply?

Video of the day

Tip 2

Charge with the alternator. Start the engine, then attach one end of the jumper cable to a good ground point (frame) of the vehicle and attach the other end to the positive terminal of the vehicle's battery. This will allow electricity from the alternator in your engine to recharge the dead battery without the other car have to do anything.

Tip 3

Use external chargers. An external charger can be purchased. They usually come with instructions, so be sure to read them before use to avoid possible damage or injury due to mishandling.

There may be times when none of these methods work due to some underlying issues such as worn-out batteries or faulty electrical system components. Such cases require professional attention from certified mechanics.

Recall, UAportal told how to choose a jump starter for a car. This multifunctional equipment will allow you to start the starter on the car and recharge the battery from the dead vehicle without removing it.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!