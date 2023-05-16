What does the sea dream about: the meaning of sleep in the cultures of the world

Dreams have fascinated people for centuries, as they provide a glimpse into the subconscious and give us room to imagine. Each dream has a unique meaning, and certain symbols can have different interpretations. UAportal has prepared a study of one of these symbols - dreams about the sea.

Dreams about the sea

Dreams that feature the sea can evoke feelings of surprise, mystery, and even awe. The sea is an untamed force, a boundless realm that stretches beyond our understanding. When this symbol appears in our dreams, it often carries a deep meaning.

Read also: What do dreams about being late or missing an important event mean?

Symbolism and interpretation

Dreams about the sea can have many interpretations. For some, it can symbolize emotional depth and the unconscious. The stormy waves of the sea can reflect the intensity of emotions, and the ebb and flow of our innermost feelings. On the other hand, it can signify a desire for freedom, adventure, or exploration - a desire to escape the constraints of everyday life.

Video of the day

Cultural significance

In ancient Greek mythology, the sea was of great importance. It was associated with Poseidon, the god of the sea, and it was believed that sea dreams carried messages from the divine realm. The Greeks considered such dreams to be a link to the spiritual world, often associated with prophetic visions or messages from the gods.

Read also: Why it is advised to sit on the road before a long trip

In Japanese culture, dreams about the sea can symbolize purification and renewal. The sea is seen as a purifying force that cleanses the soul, washing away impurities and giving you the opportunity to start over. Dreams about the sea in Japan are often seen as a positive sign, indicating the need for introspection and personal growth.

In Caribbean folklore, dreams about the sea can be interpreted as a warning sign. It is believed that such dreams indicate the presence of evil spirits or impending danger. In this context, a dream about the sea is seen as a warning, urging a person to be vigilant and ready for possible difficulties.

Superstitions and prohibitions

Dreams about the sea, like many other dream symbols, are often associated with superstitions and prohibitions in some cultures. Some people believe that dreaming of the sea is a harbinger of failure or misfortune.

Earlier, UAportal wrote about why you should not give flowers in a pot, as well as about signs and superstitions associated with the arrival of guests.

If you want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!