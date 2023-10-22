Changed the life of humanity: top 5 inventions of Ukrainians that are used all over the world

he innovations of Ukraine continue to shape the modern world. From transportation developments to scientific breakthroughs, Ukrainian inventions have left a significant mark in various global industries. UAportal has prepared a material demonstrating the significant contribution of Ukrainian inventors, who are a scientific and cultural heritage around the world.

Streetcar

The electric streetcar is an outstanding Ukrainian invention that serves as a reliable mode of urban transportation around the world. These streetcars help reduce traffic congestion and pollution, making them an integral part of public transportation systems in many cities.

Helicopter

Ukrainian inventor Ihor Sikorsky revolutionized aerial operations with his innovative invention, the helicopter. With diverse applications ranging from search and rescue operations to transportation in various industries, helicopters have become an indispensable asset to modern society.

Space station

Ukraine has made a significant contribution to the development of space technology, as evidenced by such cooperation as the construction of the "Mir" space station. Ukrainian scientists played a key role in building critical components of this groundbreaking project, demonstrating their expertise in aerospace engineering.

Tunnel microscope

Ukrainian inventors have made significant advances in computer technology, particularly with the development of the scanning tunneling microscope. This invention has revolutionized nanotechnology and contributed to significant progress in fields such as materials science and biology, opening up new opportunities for scientific research.

Cyrillic alphabet

The Cyrillic alphabet, invented by brothers Cyril and Methodius, is a great cultural and linguistic significance. Widely used in countries such as Bulgaria, Montenegro and Macedonia, it remains one of the symbols of heritage and plays a crucial role in preserving cultural identity and communication in Eastern Europe.

