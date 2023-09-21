Energy source or health hazard: advantages and disadvantages of energy drinks

Energy drinks are especially popular among schoolchildren and students. However, are they harmful to health? UAportal tells you about their advantages and disadvantages so that you can make an informed decision about the purchase.

Benefits of energy drinks

A boost of energy

Thanks to the content of caffeine and other stimulants, energy drinks provide a quick burst of energy.

Increased performance

Athletes and people who are physically active consume energy drinks to improve their performance. The ingredients in them increase endurance, concentration, and reaction time.

Mental stimulation

Energy drinks can also stimulate mental performance, improving cognitive function, memory, concentration, and overall mental alertness.

Disadvantages of energy drinks

High sugar content

Energy drinks often contain high amounts of sugar, which contributes to weight gain, tooth decay, and an increased risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes.

Dehydration.

Energy drinks have a diuretic effect and can lead to dehydration if not consumed with sufficient water, especially during physical activity or in hot weather.

Negative health effects

Excessive consumption of energy drinks or their combination with alcohol can have harmful effects on health, including heart palpitations, high blood pressure, and insomnia.

