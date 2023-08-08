Interesting facts from George Clooney's life: the actor dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player and kept a 300kg pig at home

George Clooney, a renowned actor and director, has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Although his career has evolved over the years, Clooney remains a prominent figure with his undeniable talent, charm and versatility.

A dream outside of Hollywood

Before he became a star, George Clooney had all sorts of aspirations. At first, he envisioned a career as a journalist, inspired by his father's profession.

Surprisingly, Clooney also dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player. He even tried out for the Cincinnati Reds, although his baseball career did not work out.

A missed opportunity

In the world of Hollywood "what ifs", George Clooney almost lost an important role. During the casting of Ridley Scott's cult film Thelma and Louise, Clooney auditioned several times for the role of JD, a handsome tramp. However, the role ultimately went to Brad Pitt, who would later become a close friend of Clooney.

An unexpected influence on South Park

Clooney played an unexpected role in the success of the animated series South Park. Before creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone gained widespread recognition, they released a series of short films featuring Santa Claus and Jesus Christ.

One of these films, The Spirit of Christmas (1992), caught Clooney's attention. Impressed by the crude but fun animation, he distributed hundreds of copies on videotape to his friends, helping to spread the word about the fledgling show. Parker and Stone invited Clooney to voice a minor character in the series.

An unusual companion

During his relationship with the late Kelly Preston in the late 80s, George Clooney bought her a pig as a gift. When the couple broke up, the pig, named Max, stayed with Clooney. Over the next 19 years, this unusual duo formed a unique bond.

Max became a significant part of Clooney's life, and the butt of jokes among those who knew him. The image of the Hollywood heartthrob next to a 300kg pig may seem strange, but it illustrates unexpected aspects of Clooney's personal life.

6 Oscar nominations

George Clooney's talent has won him numerous awards, including two Academy Awards. However, his path to the Oscars is even more remarkable.

Clooney became the first actor to receive nominations in six different categories. From Best Supporting Actor to Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, these diverse nominations demonstrate his versatility.

