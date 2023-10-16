No need for a needle: life hacks to help pull a thorn out of your finger

When it comes to removing thorns from your finger, it is important to know effective and safe methods. UAportal has prepared practical solutions that can be easily applied to remove splinters without any problems.

Use adhesive tape

One of the most effective tips for removing thorns from your finger is to use adhesive tape. Put a piece of adhesive tape on the affected area, making sure the sticky side is adjacent to it.

Gently pull the tape in the direction opposite to the splinter to remove it. This method is especially effective for small or shallow splinters that are difficult to grip with tweezers.

Soak in warm water

Another tip is to soak the damaged area in warm water. Fill a bowl with warm water, add a teaspoon of Epsom salt, and immerse your finger in the water for 10-15 minutes.

The warm water helps soften the skin around the splinter, making it easier to remove. After soaking, gently dry the skin and see if it becomes easier to grab and remove the splinter with tweezers or other means.

Prepare a baking soda paste

Mix baking soda with a little water to form a thick paste. Apply the paste directly to the area around the splinter and cover it with a bandage or gauze. Leave it on for several hours or overnight.

Baking soda helps to pull out the splinter and reduces inflammation. After removing the bandage, the splinter will become more visible and easier to remove with tweezers.

