Dream keepers and reliable protectors: what are the energetic properties of bay leaves

UAportal delved into the meaning of the sign that people put a bay leaf under their pillow. Why do this? The answer to the question gives an idea of the beliefs and rational explanations associated with the sign.

The practice of putting a bay leaf under the pillow has its origins in ancient Ukrainian culture. It is believed that a bay leaf placed under the pillow can bring good luck, protect against evil spirits and promote restful sleep.

From a mystical and occult point of view, bay leaves have powerful powers. It is believed to have protective properties that can ward off negative influences and promote the flow of positive energy. It is believed that a bay leaf placed under the pillow creates a protective shield around the sleeper, ensuring a peaceful and restful sleep.

On a logical and scientific level, the practice of placing a bay leaf under the pillow can be explained differently. The spice contains essential oils that have a calming effect on the mind and body. The aroma released by the leaf can help to relax the senses, reduce stress and promote relaxation. This, in turn, can improve the quality of sleep.

